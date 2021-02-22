Here’s why you must change your child’s status to major after he/she turns 18

Many individuals start investing in their child’s name. They assume that the amount invested in the child’s name remains untouched even during tough financial times. But once your child turns 18, it’s important to change the status from minor to major in the mutual fund folio. Here’s how it is done:

Importance to changing the status

When you invest in a child’s name, a bank account is also required in the name of the kid. In both the cases, the first holder must be the child. As per Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), the amount that is invested in this mutual fund scheme must come from the bank account held in the minor’s name, as per a mandate.

The parent’s name is added as guardian in both the bank account as well as in mutual fund folio. Guardian can purchase, redeem or make systematic transactions. However, as the child turns 18, the control of the folio shifts from the guardian to the child. The parent cannot transact in these folios after the 18th birthday of the child. Also, all standing instructions such as systematic transfer plan (STP), systematic investment plan (SIP) and systematic withdrawal plan (SWP) stand suspended.

Making changes in the bank account

To begin with, get your documents ready. When the investments are made in the child’s name, there is no need for a permanent account number (PAN). But as the child turns 18, you have to get a PAN.. If the child already has a PAN, itneeds to be changed to major, as minor PAN does not contain photograph and signature of the child.

Secondly, the bank account with minor status needs to be updated to major status. Both the child and the guardian are required to visit the bank personally. If the investments held in the minor folio were done from some other bank account, before the above-mentioned rule insisting on minor bank account which came into effect in December 2019, then a new bank account needs to be opened, with the child (now a major) as the first holder.

Once you are done with these steps, you must complete the KYC process, online or offlineBoth the bank account and the mutual fund folio need to be KYC compliant.

How do I change the status from minor to major?

After the KYC formalities in place and the bank account with a ‘major’ status, you can avail a ‘status change from minor to major form’ from the website of your fund house. You should fill up the form and get it stamped from your banker. Signature attestation by your banker is mandatory.

The form, along with KYC acknowledgement, and a copy of the PAN card can be submitted to the mutual fund or to the RTA’s office. You have to submit separate forms for each folio. But if you have multiple folios in the same fund house, you can submit one letter clearly specifying all the folios, with the signature of the major child as well as all guardians, after checking if your fund house allows it.

After the status of the folio is changed to major, the control of the folio goes in the hands of the child who has turned major. The child becomes the first holder of the folio and can thereafter transact in the units of the mutual fund. The child can also add anyone else (including her parents) as joint holders in that folio. This entire process of arranging the documents to change the folio status may take 20 to 30 days.