Charting the Rise of Health Tech in India with HealthismPlus

Jan 25, 2023 / 02:23 PM IST

HealthismPlus is part of a paradigm shift that is combining innovative digital solutions and scale, to improve the quality and access of healthcare in India.

A hallmark of the Indian startup ecosystem is the propensity of new businesses to plug structural gaps in essential services. In doing so, enterprising startups and their founders seem to have no qualms about jumping in at the deep end. In December 2021, while India was witnessing the onset of the third wave of COVID infections, the founder of HealthismPlus spotted a lack of insurance coverage for a variety of healthcare and well-being related services. The company created a special subscription plan with the HealthismPlus Savings Card, complemented by a digital platform which aggregated service providers who offer discounts for users. Not only did this include a range of allied healthcare services that are usually beyond the purview of ordinary insurance plans, like dental care, pathology tests, and wellness centers like dietician, spa, saloon, gym etc., it also helped in reducing out-of-pocket expenses that  patients incur during routine treatments.

 

But there was a reason why few had attempted to leverage health-tech to rationalize healthcare expenses. As Piyush Kothari, Founder & CEO, HealthismPlus, explains, “In the early stages it was a bit difficult to convince our established partners to join our journey, because they did not have a good experience with similar business models.” The solution for Piyush Kothari and the team at HealthismPlus was to commit to transparency and trust. They were also helped in their efforts to build positive relationships with their customers and partners through their membership of the First Wings program, a dedicated banking service for startups by IDFC FIRST Bank, which helped the new company forge lasting connections within the industry and gain credibility.

 