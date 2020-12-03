7 Ways to a Happy Retired Life

When we are young, retirement seems a lifetime away. Before you know it, you have come to an end of your working days, and you are a few years from retirement. But to be happy in retirement, you must approach it in a particular manner.

The Secret of Happy Retirement

The seven tips provided here are what happy retirees have found to work best for them. You will probably be well on the way to a more meaningful existence as a retiree if you follow these tips:

Retirement isn't about wandering aimlessly around the house, reading the newspaper, and drinking endless cups of tea or coffee.

7. Enjoy Financial Independence as a Retiree With HDFC Life’s Click 2 Wealth



[image][/image]From your younger years, try to stay healthy. People tend to believe that old age is synonymous with poor health. But it needn’t be that way. If you eat well, visit your doctor regularly, and stay physically fit, you can be healthy when you retire as well.Retirement isn’t about wandering aimlessly around the house, reading the newspaper, and drinking endless cups of tea or coffee. Inactivity will lead you to boredom and depression. Keepbusy, pursue hobbies, travel, and generally have fun.Getting involved in charity or volunteer work will give you a deep sense of satisfaction. You can share some of the extra time on your hands with less fortunate people and keep your mind and body occupied.Your mind also needs stimulation to keep healthy and active. Engage yourself in activities that challenge the mind, like puzzles, creative activities, and reading. Studies show that intellectual activity keeps Alzheimer’s at bay.Moving to live in a new place can be an expensive mistake if you move and then find you are not happy there. You may not fit into the community, or the weather may be unsuitable. So give moving to a new location more than a passing thought.Retirement doesn't mean that you don't have to lift a finger anymore. You can continue to work. It's good for your mental and physical wellbeing. But, stick to an area of work that you are familiar with.

The HDFC Life Click 2 Wealth is one of the most flexible and beneficial investment plans you can get. It is a unit-linked life insurance policy that enables your money to grow while it offers you and your family financial protection.

It is a low-cost plan with the potential for high returns . You only need to pay the fund management and mortality charge for your life cover. Moreover, the mortality charges are returned to you once your policy reaches maturity.

Another attractive benefit of the Click 2 Wealth plan is that you get 101% of the premium allocated to your fund during the first five years. This plan operates on three basic levels:

Invest Plus Option

It is an insurance policy with an investment element. You can be covered and choose the funds in which you would like your money to be invested.

Premium Waiver Option

This option can give your loved ones financial security. If something happens to you and you are not there to pay the premiums, the company will continue to pay your premiums until the policy's maturity.

Golden Years Benefit Option

This plan is for getting a tax-free income on retirement. On paying your premiums up to the age of 70, you get coverage up to age 99.

Invest Wisely for a Happy Retired Life

The secret to being happy in retirement is not that difficult to find. Follow these seven handy tips to be a happy retiree. And, if you have the additional benefit of HDFC Life’s Click 2 Wealth cover, you can be financially secure as a retiree.

This is a partnered post.