 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsspecial sitearticle

7 trends creating unicorn opportunities in India

Moneycontrol Brand Connect
Jan 16, 2023 / 02:17 PM IST

A look at the trends in the Indian economy which impact startups

The next several decades belong to India. Of all the world’s large economies, India is the only one expected to grow at over 6% for multiple years. Also when compared to all other large economies - USA, China, Japan, Germany, UK; India is still a relatively young country that’s yet to reap its demographic dividend. With over 40% of Indians below the age of 25, India is well poised for a period of unprecedented growth and productivity. As India adds another 4-5 trillion USD to its economy over this decade, several opportunities will emerge for startups across industries to innovate and create immense value. Due to this and some phenomenal strides being made in infrastructure and reforms - as of late 2022, India is home to 105+ unicorns with the total market cap of over $340 Billion. And, I am bullish on Indian startups crossing a trillion dollars in cumulative market cap within the next 5 years and over 300 new unicorns emerging within this decade. In the coming sections, I’d like to highlight some micro and macro-economic trends being observed in India and their implications for the startups.

 

1.     Infrastructure is improving rapidly

In the last decade, we have built more roads and highways in the country than in the previous 60 years combined. This, coupled with high-speed trains and technological innovations like FastTag, leads to a massive reduction in the working capital cycles of several sectors. The key beneficiaries of this change will be the logistics, manufacturing, tourism, agriculture, real estate, and commerce sectors. Each will see multiple unicorns emerge.

 

Fiber optic cables have today covered 35 lakh km of route, including 1 lakh villages, and this is growing at an incredible pace. Internet consumption has grown by 50x. And with 15 billion GB of data consumption, India consumes more mobile data than China and the USA combined. This, coupled with UPI and India Stack, has created and will continue to create multibillion-dollar opportunities for the tech, e-commerce, entertainment, education, healthcare, and financial services sectors.