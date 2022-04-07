Sugar stocks turn sweeter. What's driving the rally?

live bse live

The sugar stocks played a sweetener on an otherwise bitter day on the stock exchanges on April 6 when the Indian indices declined close to 1 percent amid weak global cues and profit-taking by traders.

The broader negative sentiments, however, failed to shake the strength displayed by the stocks from the sugar industry as the major constituents of the sector appreciated 5-15 percent on Wednesday.

Major stocks like Dwarikesh Sugar, Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries, Shree Renuka Sugars and Mawana Sugars rallied 5 to 10 per cent on the NSE. Rana Sugars and Magadh Sugar & Energy gained 10 to 15 percent.

Dharani Sugars & Chemicals, Bajaj Hindustan Sugar, Sakthi Sugar, Triveni Engineering & Industries and DCM Shriram Industries were other stocks that displayed strong performance during the day.

Why this run up?

India's sugar export may touch record 8.5 million tonnes (MT) in the ongoing 2021-22 marketing year ending September, according to a report from ISMA (Indian Sugar Manufacturers Association). The report also states that the production of sugar in India reached close to 31 MT till March 2022 of the ongoing marketing year. This is 11 percent higher than the production of 27.9 MT achieved during the same period last year.

“The other factor that can benefit the Indian sugar industry is the shortfall in global sugar production”, said Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research, HDFC Securities.

Indian exporters are likely to get better opportunities in the export markets this year as Brazil and Thailand, the two largest sugar exporters in the world, are expected to witness lower production of 7-8 MT each, compared to last year, due to the challenges produced by adverse weather. The shortfall in global sugar production has resulted in a sharp increase in global prices of sugar which experts believe is likely to sustain.

India is also the largest consumer and the second largest producer of sugar in the world. Indian sugar industry was plagued by erratic supply, excess inventory, higher cost of production and unstable pricing trends which were impacting the business fundamentals of sugar companies over the past decade.

"To reduce the excess inventory and have stable pricing mechanism, the government has introduced several steps, such as setting standard floor price (MSP) for sugar, manage excess sugar supply through diversion to ethanol and higher exports in global markets with better realisation and remunerative prices for ethanol production,” said Kaustubh Pawaskar, Senior Research Analyst, Sharekhan by BNP Paribas.

Overall, sugar companies stand to benefit from reduce cyclicality in the industry and would see consistent performance in the coming years, Pawaskar said.

Arun Malhotra., Founding Partner and Portfolio Manager at CapGrow Capital Advisors, said the reason for the run-up was the ethanol story. "Sugar companies having ethanol manufacturing are going to benefit because of higher blending norms implemented by the government and more so when oil prices are high.”

The current ethanol blending in petrol is around 9 percent and in a massive boost to ethanol producers, the government had in June 2021 advanced the 20 percent ethanol blending target to 2025 from 2030.

Is the rally sustainable?

Experts are cautiously optimistic about the sustenance of the current rally in sugar stocks from a medium-term perspective.

The change in EBITDA mix in favour of ethanol between FY18 and FY21 led to the EBITDA averaging an annual growth rate of more than 20 percent for companies like Balrampur Chini, Dwarikesh and Dhampur Sugar.

“With higher contribution from distillery business (ethanol sales), EBITDA margins of sugar companies and cash flows will consistently improve in the coming years” Pawaskar said.

With strengthening of balance sheet, the return profile of sugar companies is expected to improve in the years ahead. “Based on the opportunities arising from ethanol and bioenergy, the sugar sector appears to be powering forward on a sustainable growth path, which would drive a shift in how it is perceived and eventually spur its re-rating,” said Jasani.

The sugar sector is known for its cyclical nature. However, it has seen structural changes with: (a) rational alterations in the government’s policies, (b) flexibility provided, as diversion of surplus cane and B-heavy molasses is now allowed to produce ethanol that can be used for blending with petrol and (c) differentiated pricing for ethanol (based on raw material).

“These structural changes in the basic fundamentals of the sugar industry in India, offering the fungibility from sugar to ethanol and vice-versa has helped the sector to improve their profitability and stabilise the cyclicality which would automatically help to optimise the sugar production and inventory, thus improving profitability and liquidity position of sugar mills,” Jasani said.

Outlook

Petrol consumption in India has been growing at a Compounded Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4-5 percent. “It is a double-barrel growth for ethanol demand in the next 3-4 years in India - a rise in the blending rate at an increasing base,” said Vinit Bolinjkar, Head of Research at Ventura Securities Ltd. The domestic ethanol supply is unable to meet this demand. Hence, the ethanol blending business of sugar mills is on the rise these days, he said.

The shift towards ethanol production is likely to act as a superlative substitute for mitigating the effects of glut like scenario in domestic sugar market.

“The policy also presents an opportunity for mill owners to better utilise surplus sugar proceeds and improve financials as margins from ethanol are higher compared to sugar,” Jasani of HDFC Securities said.

An enhanced stability will be generated for sugar producers from the fact that the sector and company will no longer be dependent on the government’s sugar export policy (which changes from season to season) to evacuate excess sugar out of the country’s inventory pipeline.

“By virtue of providing millers with the flexibility to move from the production of sugar to ethanol, the government has provided the sector with the flexibility to transform a sectorial challenge (sugar excess) into an opportunity (ethanol manufacturing),” Jasani said.

Any reversal in the policies by the state and central government or slowing down of Ethanol blending target could be key concerns because of which Malhotra of CapGrow Capital would like to be cautious on the stocks considering the commodity nature of the business and huge run up in the prices and valuations.

