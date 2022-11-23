 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Steel sector – Export duty cut a welcome step but with limited benefits

Gaurav Sharma
Nov 23, 2022

Experts suggest it would not be correct to state that the imposition of export duty was the only key reason for correction in domestic steel prices. It should be noted that prices were already in correction mode when the export duty was imposed.

The long wait of Indian steel producers, for the abolition of export duty imposed by the Government of India (GoI) during the middle of first quarter of current financial year, finally got over. On November 18, the government announced the waiver of export duty on steel and steel making raw materials from India, thus, once again opening the doors of overseas markets for Indian steel companies.

The government has reversed the export duty on iron ore with grades lower than 58 percent to nil (from 50 percent earlier) while export duty on iron ore with grades higher than 58 percent has been reduced to 30 percent (from 50 percent earlier). Export duty on pellets has been rolled back to nil (from 45 percent earlier) while export duty on pig iron, hot-rolled/cold-rolled alloy and non-alloy flat steel products of 600mm or more in width has also been slashed to nil as against 15 percent earlier.

Further, GoI has also reinstated import duty on coking coal, PCI/anthracite coal and ferronickel to 2.5 percent (from nil earlier). Import duty on coke and semi-coke has also been reinstated to 5 percent (from nil earlier).

A welcome step

The export duty remained in force for over six months and the abolition has come at a time when the slowdown in global economy has significantly affected the demand for steel. Also, the global prices have witnessed a meltdown as the world’s biggest consumer, China, struggles with its battle against COVID-19.

Nonetheless, “the removal of duty is a welcome sign and is expected to boost exports of iron ore and steel”, said analysts at the brokerage firm, Motilal Oswal Financial Services.