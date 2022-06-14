HomeNewsSector

Retail sector: Long-term prospects put near-term troubles in the shade

Bharat Gianani   •

While there are near term headwinds in the form of subdued demand owing to increased prices, the long term outlook for the retail sector is bright. Market weakness should be used to add quality stocks in the portfolio

PRO Only Highlights
 Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
 Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
 Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook
The retail sector (we track 18 companies) reported a strong 16 percent year-on-year (yoy) topline growth in the March quarter. Sales were robust despite the Omicron wave of COVID-19 disrupting operations in the early part of the quarter. A combination of same store sales growth, price hikes and new store additions drove revenue growth. Many categories such as groceries, apparel, and quick service restaurants posted double-digit growth. Footwear lagged slightly with 7 percent yoy growth as it was affected by...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers