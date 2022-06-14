Retail sector: Long-term prospects put near-term troubles in the shade

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

The retail sector (we track 18 companies) reported a strong 16 percent year-on-year (yoy) topline growth in the March quarter. Sales were robust despite the Omicron wave of COVID-19 disrupting operations in the early part of the quarter. A combination of same store sales growth, price hikes and new store additions drove revenue growth. Many categories such as groceries, apparel, and quick service restaurants posted double-digit growth. Footwear lagged slightly with 7 percent yoy growth as it was affected by...