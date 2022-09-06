HomeNewsSector

Reliance Retail: What does its aggressive expansion plan mean for the sector?

Bharat Gianani   •

RRL’s aggressive expansion is unlikely to have major impact on listed players in many categories in the retail space. Some categories (apparel and footwear) may see impact but only in the long run. We continue to remain positive on the retail sector

Reliance Industries Limited’s (RIL) retail business -- Reliance Retail Limited (RRL) -- is charting out aggressive growth plans. At the recent annual general meeting (end of August), RIL had indicated that it wanted RRL to be the largest revenue segment for the company. In FY22, the retail business had revenues of almost Rs 2 lakh crore and was the second-largest contributor, after the O2C (oil-to-chemicals) segment, which clocked Rs 5 lakh crore revenues. RRL also announced its foray into the FMCG...

