you are here: HomeNewsSector
Last Updated : May 01, 2020 05:43 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Slideshow | Impact of coronavirus lockdown on India's economy

The nationwide lockdown in India has crippled the country's economy.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
While the world is trying to combat the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, many countries are under lockdown as a precautionary measure to stem the spread of disease. As India tries to gain control over the pandemic amid lockdown, the subsequent action has also caused disruption across multiple sectors. According to the Dun & Bradstreet report the pandemic has impacted different sectors in India. Take a look at the graphical representation on how the pandemic will impact different sector and how long it will take to recover.
While the world is trying to combat the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, many countries are under lockdown as a precautionary measure to stem the spread of the virus.  According to the Dun & Bradstreet report the pandemic has affected many sectors in India. Take a look at the graphical representations on how the pandemic will impact each sector and the expected recovery time. (Image: Moneycontrol)

Coronavirus impact on pharmaceuticals, livestock, retail non-food items and textiles industries.
Coronavirus impact on pharmaceuticals, livestock, retail non-food items and textiles industries. (Image: News18 Creative)

Coronavirus impact on automotive, entertainment, banking and tourism sector.
Coronavirus impact on automotive, entertainment, banking and tourism sector. (Image: News18 Creative)

Coronavirus impact on hospitality and electronics sectors.
Coronavirus impact on hospitality and electronics sectors. (Image: News18 Creative)

First Published on May 1, 2020 05:38 pm

tags #coronavirus #India lockdown #Slideshow #World News

