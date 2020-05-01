Slideshow | Impact of coronavirus lockdown on India's economy

The nationwide lockdown in India has crippled the country's economy. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/4 While the world is trying to combat the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, many countries are under lockdown as a precautionary measure to stem the spread of the virus. According to the Dun & Bradstreet report the pandemic has affected many sectors in India. Take a look at the graphical representations on how the pandemic will impact each sector and the expected recovery time. (Image: Moneycontrol) 2/4 Coronavirus impact on pharmaceuticals, livestock, retail non-food items and textiles industries. (Image: News18 Creative) 3/4 Coronavirus impact on automotive, entertainment, banking and tourism sector. (Image: News18 Creative) 4/4 Coronavirus impact on hospitality and electronics sectors. (Image: News18 Creative) First Published on May 1, 2020 05:38 pm