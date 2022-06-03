At 24% topline growth, steel sector ready to face near-term challenges

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

The final quarter of FY22 witnessed a strong performance from the iron and steel companies in terms of revenue growth as the supply from two of the world’s biggest producers - Russia and Ukraine - dried up and resulted in a surge in global commodity prices.

Indian companies rushed to fill up the void in supply created by the East European crisis and reaped the dual benefits of higher volumes and increased prices. The prices however cooled down a bit in the second half of the quarter due to COVID related slowdown in China.

On the flipside, the surge in energy prices and raw material costs dented the overall margins of the steel players.

During the quarter ended March 2022, the iron and steel companies from the BSE 500 universe witnessed a robust year-on-year growth of 24 percent in their revenue and a sequential growth of 3 percent. Along with the on-going geo-political crisis, the increased industrial activity after the pandemic led to the jump in demand for metals which also aided the on-year growth.

The increase in realisations, however, could not keep pace with the rise in energy and raw material costs which resulted in a huge 790 basis points (bps) on-year decline in operating margins of the sector (BSE 500 universe). On an overall basis, the sector was able to achieve operating margins of 18 percent for FY22 compared to 26 percent in FY21.

“The YoY growth in topline was driven more by value growth. In Q4FY22, operating margins suffered due to higher denominator (value effect) and input/fuel cost inflation,” said Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research, HDFC Securities.

The net margins however, remained flat at 12 percent with a slight dip of 60 bps.

“Iron ore and steel sector earnings performance was weak in Q4FY22 due to lower-than-expected rise in the steel price realisation and rise in coking coal price, although volume growth was strong across companies,” said Abhijeet Bora, Analyst at Sharekhan by BNP Paribas.

Realisations

Domestic HRC (hot rolled coil) prices grew 22 percent YoY, but fell 2 percent QoQ to Rs 67,354 per tonne in Q4FY22 and China export HRC (FoB) prices declined by 6 percent QoQ to $ 815 per ton. However, “domestic TMT prices remained strong, up 8 percent QoQ to Rs 62,250 per tonne due to a peak construction season and higher prices of secondary TMT, which, in turn, was driven by higher thermal coal prices”, a report from Motilal Oswal said.

Input Costs

Prices of raw materials - coking coal, iron ore, thermal coal, alumina natural gas and crude oil - have risen substantially in the quarter ended March 2022. “The blended cost of key raw material for steelmaking - iron ore and coking coal- have gone up by 36 per cent in the three months ended March 2022,” said Mohit Nigam, Head - PMS, Hem Securities.

Performance of Top Players

The largest steel player in the country, Tata Steel Limited, recorded a sequential revenue and PAT growth of 13.5 and 2.76 percent respectively. The year on year growth was 38.8 and 38 percent respectively for revenue and PAT.

EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization) margin for Tata Steel was lower by 4.5 percent sequentially while net margin declined 1.5 percent.

The revenue for JSW Steel increased by 22.86 percent while net profit declined 24.9 percent on a sequential basis. Its EBITDA and net margins were down by 4.4 and 4.6 percent respectively QoQ.

Jindal Steel & Power (JSPL) registered a revenue growth of 15.8 percent QoQ but witnessed a sequential decline of 30 percent in its net profit. Like for other players, JSPL’s EBITDA margins declined by 8.4 percent and net margin were lower by 5.7 percent.

Outlook

Experts say that raw material and energy costs are at least 65-75 percent of the overall cost to metal and the current high coking coal and thermal coal prices will hit margins unless it tapers down substantially over FY23 to the average of FY22.

Metal stocks were among the worst performers on Dalal Street during the recent times due to a surprise steep export tariff hike from the government which deteriorated the outlook for the sector. The recent government decision to impose 15 percent export duty on steel, 50 percent on iron ore and 45 percent export duty on pellet is expected to severely impact domestic steel/iron ore price and in turn profitability of players in steel & iron sector. “We believe that lower earnings to impact growth capex/return ratios/valuation of the iron and steel sector,” said Bora from Sharekhan by BNP Paribas.

“This hike of export duty on steel will be negative for the steel sector in the near future and we can see pressure on metal going forward,” Nigam said. He advises investors to wait for some more dip in the metal sector and once the situation settles down, they should start accumulating fundamentally good scripts for long term gains.

However, the JSW Steel management sees the imposition of export duty on steel as temporary, similar to one in FY08, when the export duty was withdrawn within a month on flats and in a few months on longs.

Highlighting the challenges that may impact the Indian steel industry in the near term, Anubhav Kathuria, Director at Synergy Steels Ltd said: “During first quarter of FY23, steels industry may be adversely affected to the some extend due to global challenges and some country specific restrictions like allowing import of steels products under quota scheme, levying of export duty on steels products, COVID wave in some countries, and slight corrections in prices.”

However, in his opinion, all the above challenges are short-term and he expects FY23 to be a good year for the entire industry just like FY22.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips of investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.