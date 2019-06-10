You can see Jupiter’s moons with your binoculars today

If you look up and see something extraordinarily brilliant, shining but not twinkling, above the horizon, rest assured it is Jupiter. The largest planet in our solar system, which is comprised mostly of gas, will be visible to Earthlings all of this month.

But June 10 is special when the planet reaches Opposition - an annual occurrence that marks the Earth being aligned exactly between the gas giant and the Sun. This phenomenon brings Jupiter closest to the Earth and it can be seen lurking in the sky even with the naked eye.

Space agency NASA suggests we see the planet with its moons through binoculars or small telescopes in all their brilliance.

In its blog on skywatching updates for the month, NASA wrote: “The solar system's largest planet is a brilliant jewel to the naked eye, but looks fantastic through binoculars or a small telescope, which will allow you to spot the four largest moons, and maybe even glimpse a hint of the banded clouds that encircle the planet.”

Notably, Jupiter’s biggest moons are usually visible all year round to people who reside in low pollution areas and own a pair of strong binoculars. However, it is in a prime position at the moment, and hence the month of June has been earmarked for optimum viewing.

NASA added, the days between June 14 and 19, will be the best time for sky gazers to catch the most beautiful celestial line-up of the Moon, Jupiter, and Saturn. Their alignment will change every night between these dates as the Moon will orbit the Earth.

According to a CNN report, Dr Robert Massey, Deputy Executive Director, Royal Astronomical Society, Britain, came out with a guide for novice sky gazers on how to spot the planet more easily.

He said: “Unlike stars, it won't twinkle. Even when it is low down, it will look pretty steady, and that will make it stand out. You'll need a good clear southern horizon to see it.”