World’s largest laser reveals extreme conditions inside Jupiter and Saturn

Moneycontrol News

Researchers and scientists made use of the National Ignition Facility in California, most advanced and largest laser in the world, to gain more insights about Saturn and Jupiter.

It was discovered that the hydrogen gas inside Jupiter and Saturn is actually subjected to pressures over 6 million times greater than the pressure on Earth's atmosphere. Under this utmost situation, hydrogen doesn’t act like a gas, and rather starts behaving like a liquid metal.

As reported by The Independent, to understand this condition, the researchers from California used the world’s biggest laser, and discharged powerful beams of the laser at a gas sample and created the similar situation of pressure and temperature on the gas found on Jupiter.

During the experiment, they observed the invisible hydrogen gas converting into a transparent liquid. And when the pressure was kept continuous, it turned black and further changed into a metallic substance. This metallic substance was similar to the aluminum metal found on our planet.

“Arguably we have known about the existence of this metallic state of hydrogen for roughly 100 years, and it has been measured for around 25 years,” Dr Stewart McWilliams, University of Edinburgh told The Independent.

In their extensive study, published in the journal Science, Dr McWilliams and his colleagues have documented the entire process in detail.

Besides finding the inner situations of these planets, the aim of these experiments is to create a power source in our home conditions. The main goal of the National Ignition Facility is to use these experiments to discover fusion reactions. Fusion energy will be the opposite of the fission, which produces dangerous waste.