Weekly Wrap: Chandrayaan 2 launch on July 15 – various milestones for ISRO

The first glimpse of Chandrayaan 2, India’s second mission to the moon, was everything it promised and more.

For one, there is a lot of firsts for the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) as it is getting ready to launch the mission exactly a month from now on July 15 from Sriharikota.

The mission, built at the cost of close to Rs 1,000 crore, has three components: orbiter, lander and rover. They will be carried in GSLV Mark III, the heaviest launch vehicle of ISRO. The mission duration is about 15 days or one lunar day.

For the first time, ISRO is aiming for landing on the moon’s South Pole, where no one has ventured so far. It is new not just for India but for the entire scientific community as a whole.

Unlike the crash landing ISRO attempted during Chandrayaan 1 in 2008, the organisation is looking at a soft landing of its lander on the moon. This is another first, and even ISRO Chairman K Sivan has admitted that it is one of the most challenging missions the organisation has undertaken till date.

It is the first time a mission is being led by two women – M Vanitha (project director) and Ritu Karidhal (mission director). They are accomplished in their own way. If Karidhal shot to fame for her work in Mangalyaan as the deputy operations director, Vanitha’s accomplishment lies in her astute problem solving skills and deft handling of the team.

According to M Annadurai, the former project director of Chandrayaan 1 and Chandrayaan 2 till his retirement, it was this characteristic that made them choose her as the project director to handle the huge mission, Chandrayaan 2, despite her initial reluctance.

This is not all though. The moon’s South Pole will be forever imprinted with Indian’s Asoka Chakra and ISRO’s symbol on its surface. On one side of the rover’s wheel is India’s Asoka Chakra, and on the other side is ISRO’s symbol, which will be imprinted on the moon as the rover moves on its surface. (At least for the 500 cms on the moon, the total distance it can cover during the duration of the mission.)

ISRO is packaging the components of Chandrayaan 2 to be sent to Sriharikota for another rounds of testing before the D-Day on July 15.

There are concerns, of course, about whether the soft landing will be successful or if ISRO will be able launch within the 10-minute window on July 15 and land on September 6 or 7. The date is important since the South Pole gets sunlight during the 15 days starting from September 6. Even the slightest mistake during launch can fail the mission.

Uncertainties are always there, Sivan said, during the recent press conference. However, the team at ISRO has left no stones unturned, right from conceptualization to testing. “We are confident, and that is why we are going ahead with the mission,” he added.

Doubts apart, with a lot of firsts, it is quite a significant mission for ISRO in terms of technologies used and what it aims to study. The mission's primary aim is to study water molecules in the moon, which Chandrayaan 1 discovered. That is another first for the scientific community.