[Watch] NASA to announce 'exciting new discovery' about moon on October 26

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) is set to announce an "exciting new discovery" about the moon in a press briefing on October 26. The audio of the press briefing will be streamed live online on its official stream.

The discovery was made by NASA's Stratospheric Observatory for Infrared Astronomy, reported Business Insider. The new findings by the United States space agency will air at 12 pm ET (9:30 pm IST).

"This new discovery contributes to NASA's efforts to learn about the moon in support of deep space exploration," the agency reportedly said in a statement.

The press briefing will consist of four scientists and officials from NASA, including astrophysics division director Paul Hertz. The space agency plans to send unmanned missions to the moon to search for water in the coming years, and send astronauts to the moon by 2024.