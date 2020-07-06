App
Last Updated : Jul 06, 2020 06:54 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Unusual planetary system where exoplanets influence each other's orbit speed spotted

Usually, a planet that is not influenced by another planet moves with a constant period. But, WASP-148b and WASP-148c changed their speed frequently, providing evidence of strong interaction between them.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

An international collaboration including the French National Centre for Scientific Research (Centre national de la recherche Scientifique or CNRS), has discovered an unusual planetary system that has been named WASP-148.

Researchers have spotted several interacting exoplanets before as well through satellites, but this is the first time the detection was made directly from the ground of an extrasolar system of this type.

The scientists used the French spectrograph SOPHIE stationed at the Observatoire de Haute-Provence to study the star’s motion and concluded that it hosted two planets, namely, WASP-148b and WASP-148c.

Upon analysing them further, they found that the two planets were strongly interacting with each other, reported SciTech Daily. The first planet, which has been named WASP-148b, was found to be orbiting the star in about nine days, while the second one -- WASP-148c – was taking about four times longer to do the same.

Usually, a planet that is not influenced by another planet, moves with a constant period. But, WASP-148b and WASP-148c changed their speed frequently, providing evidence of strong interaction between them. The study will soon be published in the journal Astronomy & Astrophysics.

The researchers stated that this ratio between the orbital periods suggested that WASP-148 is close to resonance, which means, there is heightened gravitational interaction between both planets.
First Published on Jul 6, 2020 06:54 pm

tags #Astronomy & Astrophysics #exoplanets #scientific research #Space Research

