UN World Geospatial Information Congress in Hyderabad from October 10-14

The UN World Geospatial Information Congress (UNWGIC) has been scheduled in Hyderabad from October 10-14, the Union Ministry of Science & Technology said in an official release issued on October 2.

The five-day conference will be attended by over 2,000 delegates including 700-plus international delegates and participants from about 120 countries.

In a government release, Science and Technology Minister Jitendra Singh was reported as saying that India's geospatial economy is expected to cross Rs 63,100 crore by 2025 at a growth rate of 12.8 percent.

Geospatial technology has become one of the key enablers in socio-economic development by enhancing productivity, ensuring sustainable infrastructure planning, effective administration, and aiding the farm sector, he added.

The government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is consistently playing an enabler’s role in expanding the scope of geospatial applications in multiple spheres to benefit every section of the society in India, the minister further said.

“Accurate, real-time geospatial information combined with other data, like demography, healthcare facilities, and vaccination centres, has immensely helped us to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic emergency effectively," Singh noted.

He added that the government has been digitising and mapping the entire rural sector to ensure better planning and implementation of the developmental schemes.

The second UNWGIC, notably, will focus on the theme ‘Geo-Enabling the Global Village: No one should be left behind.’

The conference will reflect the importance of integrated geospatial information to support sustainable development and the well-being of society, address environmental and climate challenges, embrace digital transformation and technological development, and catalyse a vibrant economy, news agency PTI reported Science & Technology Secretary S Chandrashekar as saying.

With PTI inputs