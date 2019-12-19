Top innovations by Indians which may have slipped your eye

These innovations are expected to transform the lives of citizens. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/7 1. Electricity generated from wet clothes at a dhobi ghat: Researchers at IIT-Kharagpur have found that 50 wet clothes can charge up to 10 volts in 24 hours. The clothes were connected to a supercapacitor to store the electrical energy generated from the evaporation. According to the researchers, it can be implemented in rural areas. (Image: Reuters) 2/7 2. Eye in the Sky: Powered by a drone, it swarms around disaster-affected areas to identify and rescue people. The students of IIT-Madras have developed this using artificial intelligence and computer vision. (Image: Reuters) 3/7 3. A ‘smart agricopter’: IIT-Madras, students have invented an ‘agricopter’ that identifies pest-affected crops with an imaging camera and sprays pesticide. It would certainly save farmers from the hazardous pesticides, and it also claims to be 100-times faster than manual spraying. (Image: Reuters) 4/7 4. Detecting diseases with artificial intelligence: Researchers at IIT-Delhi have designed a low-power AI-based device that scans for malaria, TB, cervical cancer and intestinal parasites in a few milliseconds. The technology is based on 'neuromorphic computing'. (Image: Reuters) 5/7 5. Salt-tolerant rice variety: A new variety of rice was created just by increasing the number of salt stress tolerance genes in the crop. The genetically-engineered crop, developed by scientists from Kolkata’s Bose Institute, comes at a time when salt-resistant and drought-resistant crops are in demand. (Image: Reuters) 6/7 6. A braille laptop: The Dotbook, developed by researchers at IIT-Delhi, is a laptop for the visually- impaired. It has a QWERTY keyboard, a braille keyboard and a refreshable Braille display with the usual applications like email, calculator and web browser. (Image: Reuters) 7/7 7. A nanomolecule for breast cancer therapy: Scientists from Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Biotechnology, Thiruvananthapuram and CSIR-North East Institute of Science and Technology (CSIR-NEIST) have invented a new nano molecule called that can be used in ‘photodynamic cancer therapy’. In this type of therapy, the nano molecule would be activated by light and would attack cancer cells. (Image: Reuters) First Published on Dec 19, 2019 08:10 am