Top Harvard scientist believes there might be aliens living among us

Moneycontrol News

Abraham Loeb, Harvard’s top scientist, raked up controversy recently after he stated that at least one alien spacecraft exists among us.

Supporting his theory, Loeb told Chicago Tribune that his theory is based on a calculation.

The remark came in view of an interstellar object being sighted at a remote patch of our galaxy. While almost every astronomer was trying to figure out how the object dubbed 'Oumuamua' Hawaiian for scout, got there, Loeb went on to suggest it came from another civilisation.

Loeb wrote with his colleague Shmuel Bialy in a journal Letters in November: "Considering an artificial origin, one possibility is that Oumuamua is a lightsail, floating in the space as a debris from an advanced technological equipment."

His peers, however, were left irked by the remarks, who found the theory to be flimsy and wondered why Loeb, a revered scientist, would push for a such a theory on the existence of aliens.

Interestingly, even before Loeb - the head of Harvard’s astronomy department had made this controversial statement, he was known for his lectures on cosmic modesty where he explained it as an idea that states it is arrogant to believe we are alone in the universe.