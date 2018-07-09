Three rare books found covered in poison in a European university library

Echoing the plot of the novel by celebrated author Umberto Eco The Name of the Rose, in which readers of the book are killed as they lick their fingers when turning the toxic pages, three rare books dating from the 16th and 17th centuries have been found to be covered with deadly poison.

The books, found by scientists in the library of the University of Southern Denmark, were coated with green arsenic, a highly poisonous substance, an X-ray fluorescence analyses of the books revealed.

The exposure to the substance found on the covers of the books may lead to various symptoms of poisoning, the development of cancer and even death.

Jakob Povl Holck and Kaare Lund Rasmussen, the two professors at the University of Southern Denmark who discovered the books said in a report by The Conversation, “The reason why we took these three rare books to the X-ray lab was because the library had previously discovered that medieval manuscript fragments, such as copies of Roman law and canonical law, were used to make their covers.”

“We tried to identify the Latin texts used, or at least read some of their content. But then we found that the Latin texts in the covers of the three volumes were hard to read because of an extensive layer of green paint which obscures the old handwritten letters. So we took them to the lab. The idea was to filter through the layer of paint using micro-XRF and focus on the chemical elements of the ink below… (it) revealed that the green pigment layer was arsenic.”

The terrifying part of the discovery is that the toxicity of the arsenic does not diminish with time so it could have made a victim at the library. Depending on the type and duration of exposure, various symptoms of arsenic poisoning include an irritated stomach, irritated intestines, nausea, diarrhoea, skin changes and irritation of the lungs.

Green Arsenic, thanks to its brilliant non-fading colour, was a popular pigment used in the 19th century in paintings, book cover and even clothing as its poisonous properties were unknown. But by the second half of the 19th century, the toxic effects of the substance were more commonly known, and the arsenic variant stopped being used as a pigment.

Now, the library has made arrangements to store three poisonous volumes in separate cardboard boxes with safety labels in a ventilated cabinet. It also plans to digitise them to minimise physical handling.