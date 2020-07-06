Tetraquark particle discovered by CERN scientists may offer insights into existence of matter

Scientists working with European research organisation CERN’s Large Hadron Collider beauty (LHCb) have discovered a new, exotic tetraquark particle, which is made up of four quarks of the same flavour. Scientists believe it to be a first among a previously undiscovered class of particles.

Commenting on the discovery, physicist Giovanni Passaleva said: “Particles made up of four quarks are already exotic, and the one we have just discovered is the first to be made up of four heavy quarks of the same type, specifically two charm quarks and two charm antiquarks.”

Until now, scientists had only found tetraquarks that had a maximum of two heavy quarks, and none had more than two quarks of the same type.

The discovery, which was recently presented at a CERN seminar, supports the existence of exotic particles. It is awaiting a peer review currently but can be accessed on pre-print website arXiv.

What are quarks?

Quarks are elementary particles that are one of the main components of matter. Protons and neutrons each contain three quarks that are bound together by the nuclear force.

There are some particles that contain more quarks, such as four, five, or even six. But they are so rare that scientists could not confirm the existence of tetraquarks until a few years ago.

There are six different flavours of quarks, which are categorised into top, bottom, up, down, strange, and charm. Each flavour has its own antiquark particle, which can be further categorised based on their masses.

The tetraquark that was discovered recently by CERN physicists is unique and exotic because it has four quarks of the same flavour, and all of them are heavy quarks, meaning they have the same masses.

Discovering more of these exotic particles could provide an insight into the nuclear force that binds quarks into protons and neutrons, which in turn, enables the existence of matter.