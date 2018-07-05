App
Last Updated : Jul 05, 2018 12:04 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Team of 15 top doctors lose to Chinese AI in tumour diagnosis competition

BioMind took 15 minutes to diagnose 225 cases of brain tumours while the doctors took double the time with lower accuracy

In another display of how artificial intelligence (AI) technology is making successful inroads into multiple domains,  a Chinese AI system proved to be more efficient than real neurologists in diagnosing brain tumours at a much faster rate than humans.

The AI in question was developed by the Artificial Intelligence Research Centre for Neurological Disorders at Beijing's Tiantan Hospital and named BioMind, forming another part of the image analysing technology.

According to a report by Xinhua, the AI system beat the team of China's 15 top doctors by a margin of two to one.

BioMind took only 15 minutes to diagnose 225 brain tumour cases with an accuracy of 87 percent while the doctors took 30 minutes with 66 percent accuracy.

In the category - predicting brain hematoma expansions - the AI system was victorious again with an 83 percent accuracy rate compared to humans with 63 percent.

BioMind was trained by researchers who fed it thousands of images from the hospital’s archive. This helped the AI system record an overall accuracy rate of 90 percent at diagnosing neurological diseases, almost equivalent to most senior doctors.

Executive vice president of Beijing Tiantan Hospital Wang Yongjun, however, said that he was not interested in seeing the 'battle' between BioMind and the doctors.

He told Xinhua that doctors can experience the power of AI through this competition, especially those who are sceptical about the technology.
First Published on Jul 5, 2018 12:04 pm

