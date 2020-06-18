App
you are here: HomeNewsScience
Last Updated : Jun 18, 2020 09:19 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Summer Solstice: June 21 will be the longest day of 2020; here's what it means

The Summer Solstice is seen as an auspicious day in many cultures.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

On June 21, the world will witness two astronomical events - an annular solar eclipse and the summer solstice. The summer solstice of June is the longest day in the Northern Hemisphere.

The summer solstice usually falls on June 21, and is said to mark the onset of summer in the Northern Hemisphere. It occurs when the North Pole is the nearest to the Sun. It is derived from the Latin word 'sol' which means 'sun', and 'sistere', which means 'to stand still' and occurs two times in a year – once in each hemisphere.

The Earth’s rotational axis is tilted at an angle of about 23.5 degrees from vertical.

Close

As the Earth orbits the sun, the Northern Hemisphere is angled toward the sun for six months and angled away from the sun for the other six months of the year.

related news

When the Northern Hemisphere is tilted towards the sun, sunlight falls at a steeper angle causing the hot months of summer.

The moment the North Pole is nearest to Sun, the Northern Hemisphere experiences the Summer Solstice. At the same time, the South Pole is farthest from the Sun, and hence, the Southern Hemisphere experiences the Winter Solstice, i.e. the longest night, and consequently the shortest day in the year.

The farther north one from the Equator one lives, the longer the hours of daylight around the time of the summer solstice get.

The Summer Solstice is seen as an auspicious day in many cultures.

On June 21, parts of India will also experience the 'deepest' annular solar eclipse. Click here to find out where, when and how to watch it. 

 

First Published on Jun 18, 2020 09:19 pm

tags #India #science #solar eclipse #Summer solstice 2020

