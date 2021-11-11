SpaceX, NASA Crew-3 mission: How to watch Dragon's journey live

Source: Instagram/@spacex

Private rocket company SpaceX launched its fourth astronaut Crew-3 mission for NASA late on November 10. The launch will be sending a veteran spacewalker, two younger crewmates chosen for future lunar missions and a German materials scientist to the International Space Station (ISS).

Here is how you can watch the journey live:

The SpaceX website has brought up a live streaming of Dragon and Crew-3 astronauts flight. Visit the SpaceX website and click on ' Watch ' to check the live stream of the event.

The SpaceX-built launch vehicle, consisting of a Crew Dragon capsule and a two-stage Falcon 9 rocket, was launched from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida at about 9 pm (0200 GMT Thursday), with a reddish fireball lighting up the night sky as its nine Merlin engines roared to life.

The liftoff of the Dragon spacecraft, named Endurance by the crew, was aired live from Cape Canaveral on NASA TV, punctuated by the sound of cheers and applause from mission controllers.

Intermittent rain and clouds over the Cape earlier in the day had cast doubt on launch prospects, but the weather cleared by flight time, NASA said.

The mission had been confounded by a string of weather delays since its original launch window on October 31. One postponement earlier this month was attributed to an astronaut’s unspecified medical issue, although NASA said the problem was later resolved.

Live video footage webcast by NASA showed the four crew members strapped into the pressurized cabin of their capsule and seated calmly in their helmeted white-and-black flight suits moments after a launch that appeared to go flawlessly.

The mission is commanded by NASA's Raja Chari, with fellow NASA astronauts Tom Marshburn serving as pilot and Kayla Barron as a mission specialist. Also on board will be ESA astronaut Matthias Maurer, who will become the 600th person ever to reach space.

Both Chari and Barron also are among the first group of 18 astronauts selected for NASA’s upcoming Artemis missions, aimed at returning humans to the moon later this decade, over a half century after the Apollo lunar program ended.

NASA has extolled space station missions in low-Earth orbit as critical training grounds and incubators for technologies that will help achieve the goals of a sustainable lunar presence and eventual human flights to Mars.

The launch stands as SpaceX’s fifth crewed flight overall in 17 months, and the fourth under NASA’s public-private partnership with the rocket company founded in 2002 by Elon Musk, the billionaire chief executive of electric car maker Tesla Inc.

The first was a two-astronaut trial run to the space station in May 2020, followed by the maiden NASA-SpaceX operational "Crew 1" in November of that year.

"Crew 2" flew to the space station in April of this year, and just returned safely to Earth on Monday night with a splash-down capping a record 199 days in orbit.

The latest mission also follows a flurry of recent high-profile astro-tourism flights, including the SpaceX launch in September of "Inspiration 4," the first all-civilian crew sent to orbit without a professional astronaut on board.

The "Crew 3" team, on arriving at the space station, will be welcomed aboard by its three current occupants – two cosmonauts from Russia and Belarus and a US astronaut who shared a Soyuz flight to orbit earlier in 2021.