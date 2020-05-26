SpaceX Crew Dragon launch: Here's all you need to know about mission Demo-2

Tesla CEO Elon Musk's rocket company SpaceX is a few hours away frombecoming the first-ever private entity to launch astronauts into orbit.

SpaceX is scheduled to launch Crew Dragon capsule from Launch Complex 39A at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida at 2:03 am on Wednesday.

According to The Verge's report, veteran NASA astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley will ride to the space centre in a white Tesla Model X. The duo will also sport SpaceX’s custom pressure suits. Upon reaching the launchpad, Behnken and Hurley will take an elevator up near the top of the Falcon 9 rocket and walk to the entrance of the Crew Dragon.

While SpaceX's Crew Dragon has flown a few times before, it is yet to carry people into space. Last year, the company successfully launched the capsule to the station without a crew. Additionally, the company has also tested the capsule's emergency escape system, which can reportedly detect a fatal event and carry people to safety.

SpaceX is delivering the Crew Dragon spacecraft as well as the launch system for roughly $2.6 billion.

Behnken and Hurley were assigned to the mission in 2018. And they have been preparing for the mission ever since. The mission Demo-2 is expected to last between one and four months.

If successful, SpaceX will become the first private company to send astronauts into space. SpaceX is a part of NASA’s Commercial Crew Program.

National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) entered into a contract with Boeing and SpaceX to launch astronauts into orbit and reduce the United States' dependency on Russia.

July 8, 2011, was the last time NASA launched astronauts to orbit from the United States. Since then, it has flown astronauts to the space station on Russia’s Soyuz capsule.

NASA will broadcast 24 hours of nonstop live coverage of SpaceX Crew Dragon.



