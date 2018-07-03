Space Nation Navigator: Now a mobile app can make you a potential astronaut

For anyone who has ever dreamed of being an astronaut, exploring the universe might just be an app away. Space Nation, the company which has developed the mobile application called Space Nation Navigator, has claimed that anyone using the app can be a potential candidate for becoming an astronaut.

The app is available for free on Android and iOS and has a set of quizzes, mini games and tasks to be performed to advance to the next level. Space Nation says that they will be shortlisting candidates over the next three months. The players will be selected based on their performance in the app and will be invited for health and psychological assessments. Of these, around 100 candidates will be selected to attend the astronaut training programme and eventually, one candidate will be selected to make a sub-orbital flight before the end of next year.

Space Nation claims to have entered into an agreement with NASA, under which the space agency is providing technical expertise and imagery, records and videos to help them build the app. Another high-profile partner is Stinger Ghaffarian Technologies (SGT), the private firm that trains NASA astronauts.

Although there are no selections happening right now, the app has started rotating daily and weekly challenges. Quizzes, activities, trivia and tasks are giving people a flavour of what to expect from the app. While the games seem too simple to have any relevance becoming an astronaut, the co-founder of Space Station, Kalle Vähä-Jaakkola, believes that the app is more robust than it appears.