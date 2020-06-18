Solar Eclipse 2020: 'Deepest' annular solar eclipse on June 21; here is all you need to know

India is set to witness its ‘deepest’ annular solar eclipse of this century on Sunday, June 21.

In fact, during the peak of the eclipse, the Sun is expected to appear as a necklace of pearls for around 30 seconds along a narrow corridor running through Rajasthan, Haryana and Uttarakhand, The Times of India has reported.

A solar eclipse occurs when the new Moon comes between the Sun and Earth, blocking the Sun’s rays to the Earth. The three celestial bodies are in a straight line.

An annular solar eclipse occurs when the apparent size of the moon is only slightly less than the Sun’s – or the Moon almost covers the Sun – leaving only the outer rim of the Sun uncovered, and hence giving the appearance of a “ring of fire”.

According to experts, during the solar eclipse on Sunday, the ring is expected to be very thin, as the Moon will cover over 98.8 percent of the Sun, making it the deepest annular eclipse of the century in India.

Astro-photographer Ajay Talwar told the newspaper, “Instead of a wide fiery ring, the Sun may appear as a necklace of shiny beads, known as Baily’s beads, due to the light filtering through Moon’s hills and valleys.”

There is also a possibility that the Sun’s corona, an ethereal white halo around the solar disk, will be visible during the eclipse.

With the next solar eclipse visible in India 11 years away, this marks for a big astronomical event in India. Usually many eclipse chasers would have been camping in India to capture the event, however the COVID-19 pandemic has dampened the plans with curbs on movements and public gathering.

When and where will it be visible?

The eclipse is expected to begin at 09:56 am on June 21, and last till 02:28 pm. While most of India will witness a partial solar eclipse, certain places in Haryana, Uttarkhand and Rajasthan are expected to witness the phenomenon of Baily’s Beads. These include, Dehradun, Kurukshetra, Chamoli, Joshimath, Sirsa and Suratgarh.

In Delhi, the eclipse will begin at 10:19 am and end at 01:48 pm, with the maximum phase occurring at around noon, the report has said.

How to watch?

While announcing that the obstruction of the Sun by the Moon on June 21 will be around 98.6 percent, the Ministry of Earth Sciences (MoES) issued advisories on how to watch a solar eclipse.

“The eclipsed Sun should not be viewed with the naked eye, even for a short time. It will cause permanent damage to the eyes, leading to blindness, even when the Moon covers most portion of the Sun,” MoES said.

“The safe technique to observe the solar eclipse is either by using a proper filter like aluminised Mylar, black polymer, welding glass of shade number 14, or by making projection of the Sun’s image on a white board using a telescope,” the ministry added.