    Sex Ratio at Birth declined in 20 states, UTs from 2021-22 to 2022-23, says WCD

    Responding to a query in Lok Sabha, WCD Minister Smriti Irani gave data of sex ratio at birth in 2020-21, 2021-22, and 2022-23.

    PTI
    July 21, 2023 / 10:27 PM IST
    Twenty states and Union Territories reported a decline in Sex Ratio at Birth between 2021-22 and 2022-23, the Women and Child Development ministry said on July 21.

    Responding to a query in Lok Sabha, WCD Minister Smriti Irani gave data of sex ratio at birth in 2020-21, 2021-22, and 2022-23.

    Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Haryana, and West Bengal were among those which registered a decline in sex ratio in the one-year period, she said.

    Sex ratio at birth is the number of male live births for every 100 female live births. PTI UZM VN VN

    first published: Jul 21, 2023 10:27 pm

