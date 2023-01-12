 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsScience

Scientists reveal Earth's most detailed recent climactic history

PTI
Jan 12, 2023 / 04:34 PM IST

By knowing which planetary cycles occur naturally and why, researchers can better identify the human influence on climate change and its impacts on global temperatures, the study said.

Scientists around the world have long studied Earth's past climate using ice cores gathered from the poles. (Source: AFP)

By analyzing Antarctic ice cores, scientists have revealed the most detailed look yet at the planet's recent climactic history, including summer and winter temperatures, dating back 11,000 years to the beginning of what is known as the Holocene, according to a study.

According to the international study, it is the very first seasonal temperature record of its kind, from anywhere in the world. The study has been published in the journal Nature.

"The goal of the research team was to push the boundaries of what is possible with past climate interpretations, and for us that meant trying to understand climate at the shortest timescales, in this case seasonally, from summer to winter, year-by-year, for many thousands of years," said Tyler Jones, lead author on the study, and assistant research professor and fellow at the Institute of Arctic and Alpine Research (INSTAAR), University of Colorado (CU), Boulder, US.

The study also validates one aspect of a long-standing theory about Earth's climate that has not been previously proven: how seasonal temperatures in polar regions respond to the Milankovitch theory, used to explain Earth's ice-age cycles.

"I am particularly excited that our result confirms a fundamental prediction of the theory used to explain Earth's ice-age climate cycles: that the intensity of sunlight controls summertime temperatures in the polar regions, and thus melt of ice, too," said Kurt Cuffey, a co-author on the study and professor at the University of California Berkeley, US.

These more highly detailed data on long-term climate patterns of the past also provide an important baseline for other scientists, who study the impacts of human-caused greenhouse gas emissions on our present and future climate, the study said.