Last Updated : Jul 19, 2018 07:42 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Scientists discover a dozen new moons of Jupiter, including one 'oddball'

A team led by Carnegie’s Scott S Sheppard, first witnessed this marvel in 2017 while Shepherd was observing long distant solar system objects as part of the quest for a probable gigantic planet far beyond Pluto.

In an interesting new solar discovery, 12 new moons - 11 'normal' outer moons, and one being called an oddball', have been found orbiting Jupiter.  This takes the total count of Jupiter’s known moons to a massive 79, which is the most for any planet in the solar system.

According to the report published in Carnegie Science, Gareth Williams of the International Astronomical Union’s Minor Planet Center led the team’s interpretations to analyse orbits for the newly found moons.

“As it takes many interpretations to confirm an object in reality orbits around Jupiter,” Williams said adding that the whole procedure took a year.

They have revealed that “oddball” moon is very far and very much inclined than the prograde group of moons and usually it takes about one and a half years to circle Jupiter.  So, unlike the other closer-in prograde group of moons, this new oddball prograde moon has an orbit that crosses the outer retrograde moons.

It’s likely the numerous orbital moon groupings we see nowadays were shaped in the distant past through this exact apparatus.

The predictions of head-on-collisions and discovery of new moons are not new; For instance, the detection that the tiniest moons in Jupiter’s several orbital groups are still ample insinuates the collisions that made them happened after the era of planet creation, when the Sun was still encircled by a revolving disk of gas and dust from which the planets were born.
First Published on Jul 19, 2018 07:42 pm

tags #Current Affairs #science

