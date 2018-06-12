Scientists complete successful trial of device that harvests potable water from thin air

The attempt to generate water from thin air in a cost-effective way got closer to the reality as the field trials of one such device has proven what researchers at UC Berkeley had predicted.

The water harvester invented by Omar Yaghi, the James and Neeltje Tretter chair in chemistry at UC Berkeley and a faculty scientist at Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory, extracts drinkable water every day/night cycle at very low humidity and at low cost, making it ideal for people living in arid, water-starved areas of the world.

There is nothing like this,” said Yaghi. “It operates at ambient temperature with ambient sunlight, and with no additional energy input you can collect water in the desert. This laboratory-to-desert journey allowed us to really turn water harvesting from an interesting phenomenon into a science.”

The trial in deserts of Scottsdale in Arizona, where the relative humidity drops from a high of 40 percent at night to as low as 8% during the day, demonstrated that the harvester should be easy to scale up by simply adding more of the water absorber, a highly porous material called a metal-organic framework, or MOF.

The current MOF, made from the expensive metal zirconium can harvest about 200 millilitres of water per kilogram of MOF, which apparently is not a viable option for mass production. Yaghi, however, says that he has developed a cheaper and more effective aluminium based MOF. This will enable a new generation of harvesters producing more than 400 ml (1.5 cups) of water per day from a kilogram of MOF.

"There has been tremendous interest in commercializing this, and there are several startups already engaged in developing a commercial water-harvesting device,” Yaghi said. “The aluminium MOF is making this practical for water production, because it is cheap.”

Yaghi is eagerly awaiting the next field test, which will test the aluminium-based MOF and is planned for Death Valley in late summer, where temperatures reach 110 degrees Fahrenheit in the daytime and remain in the 70s at night, with nighttime humidity as low as 25%.