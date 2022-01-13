MARKET NEWS

Qualification testing of cryogenic engine for Gaganyaan programme successful: ISRO

The performance of the engine met the test objectives and the engine parameters were closely matching with the predictions during the entire duration of the test on Wednesday, the Bengaluru-headquartered space agency said.

PTI
January 13, 2022 / 01:13 PM IST
The Indian Space Research Organisation has successfully conducted the qualification test of cryogenic engine for the Gaganyaan programme for a duration of 720 seconds at ISRO Propulsion Complex, Mahendragiri, Tamil Nadu.

The performance of the engine met the test objectives and the engine parameters were closely matching with the predictions during the entire duration of the test on Wednesday, the Bengaluru-headquartered space agency said.

"This successful long-duration test is a major milestone for the Human Space Programme Gaganyaan. It ensures the reliability and robustness of the cryogenic engine for induction into the human-rated launch vehicle for Gaganyaan”, an ISRO statement said.

Further, this engine will undergo four more tests for a cumulative duration of 1810 seconds, it said.

Subsequently, ISRO said, one more engine will undergo two short-duration tests and one long-duration test to complete the cryogenic engine qualification for Gaganyaan Programme.

ISRO Chairman K Sivan said earlier this month India’s flagship Gaganyaan project has completed the design phase and entered into the testing phase.

"There is a directive to launch the first unmanned mission before 75th anniversary of India’s independence (August 15, 2022) and all the stake-holders are putting their best effort to meet the schedule. I am sure that we will be able to meet this target”, Sivan had said.
Tags: #Gaganyaan #India #Indian Space Research Organisation #ISRO #K Sivan #science
first published: Jan 13, 2022 01:13 pm

