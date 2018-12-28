PM Modi to ride on solar-powered bus prototype at Indian Science Congress

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will ride on a prototype of a driverless solar-powered bus during his visit to a university here to inaugurate the 106th Indian Science Congress next week, the varsity said on December 27.

The science congress will attract over 20,000 delegates, including 3000 acclaimed scientists and researchers.

Students of different departments of the university have designed and built the driverless solar-powered bus. The first prototype will be used to ferry PM Modi to the venue of the Indian Science Congress at the campus on January 3, a statement from Lovely Professional University said.

Once launched commercially, the bus will be used at airports, housing societies, industrial complexes and educational institutions, the statement said.

The design of the bus has been made keeping in mind Indian conditions and the vehicle will cost Rs 6 lakh. Since the engine is both battery-and-solar powered, its running cost is almost negligible. The bus has a maximum speed of 30 kmph and can have a seating capacity of 10-30 people, it added.