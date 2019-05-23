App
you are here: HomeNewsScience
Last Updated : May 23, 2019 11:50 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Pluto's 'heart of ice' may not be frozen after all: Study

It would imply that other planets in other galaxies and our own, which look like they are made up only of ice, may actually contain liquid underneath their surface.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Pluto's icy heart (Image: NASA)
Until recently, it was believed that Pluto was an icy planet that was frozen about 800 million years ago. The planet located farthest from the Sun was reclassified a ‘dwarf planet’ a few years ago. It drew the attention of the scientific communities about three years back when NASA photographs revealed that it contained a ‘heart of ice’.

However, a recent study conducted by Japanese astronomers has challenged that notion. In the research that was published in Nature Geoscience, the scientists claimed that there might be an entire ocean beneath the surface of the icy heart-shaped stretch.

According to them, a layer of gas formation has been acting as a barrier or insulation that keeps the ice at the top cool, while the liquid below remains warm.

The study states: “To maintain an ocean, Pluto needs to retain heat inside. On the other hand, to maintain large variations in its thickness, Pluto’s ice shell needs to be cold.”

So far, the most widely accepted theory was that millions of years ago, Pluto did start out with liquid, sub-surface oceans, which eventually froze due to its distance from the Sun.

However, the new theory suggests that the gaseous insulation called ‘gas hydrate’ or ‘clathrate’ delays the process of freezing. This means what would have normally taken 100 million years to freeze would remain in a liquid state for a billion years now. The researchers suspect that the gas in question is methane since methane is formed when organic materials in the hot rocky core crack.

This theory, if proven right, would have far-reaching implications in the study of planets. It would imply that other planets in other galaxies and our own, which icy on the surface may actually be liquid just below.

First Published on May 23, 2019 11:50 am

tags #Pluto #science #trends

