Last Updated : Aug 20, 2020 09:27 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Oxford study affirms Ayurvedic treatment for treating cough and cold that is easily available in Indian homes

The study said that it can even be used as an alternative to antibiotics by clinicians who wish to offer treatment for upper respiratory tract infections.

Moneycontrol News

Honey, which has long been known as an important medicine in Indian Ayurveda, may offer superior symptomatic relief to help alleviate coughs and colds, revealed a study.

A new systematic review and meta-analysis from scientists of the University of Oxford researchers is affirming the effectiveness of honey as a first-line treatment for upper respiratory tract infections (URTI).

URTIs commonly include sore throat, congestion, coughing and a stuffy nose.

According to the researchers, honey has long been used as a home remedy for coughs, but its effectiveness in treating common illnesses has not been heavily researched.

To address this, the scientists looked at research databases for relevant studies comparing honey and preparations that included it as an ingredient with usual care.

The result showed that honey was consistently more successful and quicker at improving symptoms including cough frequency and severity than other treatments.

“Honey was superior to usual care for the improvement of symptoms of URTIs,” said the researchers in the journal BMJ Evidence-Based Medicine.

“It provides a widely available and cheap alternative to antibiotics. Honey could help efforts to slow the spread of antimicrobial resistance,” the authors wrote in the study.

However, further high quality, placebo-controlled trials are needed, they said.

Honey, known as madhu in ayurvedic scriptures, is one of the most important medicines used in Ayurveda. In Ayurveda, honey is mainly used for the treatment of eye diseases, cough, thirst, phlegm, hiccups, blood in vomit, leprosy, diabetes, obesity, worm infestation, vomiting, asthma, diarrhoea and healing wounds, as per Centre for Science and Environment (CSE).

In Ayurveda, honey is also used as a vehicle along with some medicines to improve its efficacy or to mitigate the side effects of the other medicines it is mixed with.

According to Ayurveda, there are eight different types of honey:

> Makshikam: Used in the treatment of eye diseases, hepatitis, piles, asthma, cough and tuberculosis
> Bhraamaram: Used in the treatment when blood is vomited
> Kshoudram: Used in the treatment of diabetes
> Pauthikam: Used in the treatment of diabetes and urinary infection
> Chathram: Used in the treatment of worm infestation, when blood is vomited and diabetes
> Aardhyam: Effective for eye diseases, cough and anaemia
> Ouddalakam: Increases taste and swarasudhi.Used in the treatment of leprosy and poisoning cases> Daalam: It increases digestion and helps in the treatment of cough, vomiting and diabetes.
First Published on Aug 20, 2020 09:25 am

