NOAA says solar wind enveloped Earth, phenomenon lasted for few hours: Report

A dense stream of solar wind enveloped Earth late on Wednesday, according to a report by Hindustan Times that quoted National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) as saying.

The report also stated that no notable impact was observed as the event wasn’t powerful on the space weather scale.

According to NOAA, the phenomenon lasted for a few hours and slightly unsettled the planet's magnetic field.

The NOAA alerted that the storm passed through the Earth at 16:41 UTC (22:11 IST) with a geomagnetic K-index of 4. The K-index is used to characterise the magnitude of geomagnetic storms, and a level of 4 indicates minor disturbance.

Taliban propose 3-month ceasefire for prisoner release: Afghan govt negotiator A massive solar storm was expected to hit the Earth on July 13. The high-speed storm was approaching the Earth at a speed of 1.6 million kilometres per hour, according to Spaceweather.com website. The website said that the storm may affect electricity supply and communication infrastructure around the world. "A high-speed stream of solar wind is expected to hit Earth's magnetic field. Wind speeds could top 600 km/s," Spaceweather.com said. However, the American agency report said that weak power grid fluctuations occurred due to the solar storm and expected auroras to be visible at high latitudes such as in Canada and Alaska, but no such sightings have been reported by the the local US media. According to NASA, a solar flare is an intense burst of radiation coming from the release of magnetic energy associated with sunspots. Flares are our solar system’s largest explosive events. They are seen as bright areas on the sun and they can last from minutes to hours. We typically see a solar flare by the photons (or light) it releases, at most every wavelength of the spectrum.

NASA classifies the biggest flares as X-class flares. The flares are classified according to their strength, with the smallest ones being classified as A-class. This is followed by B-class, C-class, M-class, and X-class.

Earlier, in March 1989, a solar storm over the Quebec caused a province-wide power outage which lasted for nine hours. In the year 2015, it hit global positioning systems in northeast part of the US. In 2017, it caused ham radios to turn to static just as the Category 5 Hurricane Irma was ripping through the Caribbean.