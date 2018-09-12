New spider species discovered in Indian subcontinent thanks to an Instagram post

Moneycontrol News

A new species of spider was discovered after a picture of the eight-legged arthropod was posted on Instagram.

According to a report in The Indian Express, the new species of spider is identified as the ‘Hyllus diardi’ and was first spotted in March 2016 by researcher Paris Basumatary in Assam.

Basumatary took a picture of the spider and posted it on Instagram where he had carefully curated a grid that featured spiders of various shapes, size and colours. His 130 followers on Instagram include many self-confessed ‘Arachnophillics’, who, just like him, are obsessed with spiders.

Currently pursuing a PhD degree on spiders from the Zoology Department at Bodoland University in the Kokrajhar district in Assam, the 25-year old researcher had stated that one of his followers from Hyderabad had commented on his post saying the spider was most probably the jumping spider or ‘Hyllus diardi’.

Guided by Dr Dulur Brahma of Bodoland University, Basumatary started his research on the jumping spider in Kokrajhar district.

The Japanese Journal of Arachnology, Acta Arachnologica published a paper one and half years later which confirmed the identity of the ‘Hyllus diardi’ in Kokrajhar. The paper was co-authored by Basumatary, Brahma and Sangeeta Das and Jatin Kalita from Guwahati University.

After his first ‘accidental sighting’, Basumatary had spent nights on the field to spot the spider again. Describing his first sighting, he said that juvenile and sub-adult spiders are not eligible proof for identification. He added that what he had first seen was a juvenile and for the longest time after, he could not find an adult.

A “nocturnal survey” last March led to the discovery of an adult female which was spotted around 10 pm, with the help of local villager Pobi Das Nazary, in the Jharbari forest range of the Chirang Reserve Forest.

He further adds that the research done during night time is not easy as there are areas in Assam which are known to be “disturbed." Permissions are not easily available, but they did get one for this particular research.

Active only during the night, the Hyllus diardi is known to hide under leaves during the day. The spiders do not weave webs, instead, their home is made out of leaves which they weave together with silk.

His guide, Dr Brahma further added that the spider is commonly known as the jumping spider as it jumps a lot and can leap up to quite a height.

First spotted in Indonesia and Myanmar in the 1800s, then in Vietnam in 1985 and in China in 1998; the Hyllus diardi is the first of its kind to be discovered in India. It is also the biggest spider in the family of jumping spiders.

In Thailand and Vietnam, many raise the Hyllus diardi as a pet as it is a friendly species and is also very curious about humans.