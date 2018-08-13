NASA's Parker Solar Probe starts its seven-year journey to the Sun

NASA's Parker Solar Probe spacecraft was successfully launched at 03:31 am Eastern Time (ET), on August 12.

The purpose of the unmanned car-sized craft is to orbit the sun and record data on the giant star, over a seven-year expedition, NASA said in an official press release.

The findings will help researchers get more accurate forecasts of space weather events, which pose a constant threat to satellites and astronauts in orbit, disrupt radio communication, and short circuit power grids.

It was launched via a ULA Delta IV Heavy rocket from Space Launch Complex-37 at the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, equipped with 4 instrument suites, and will transmit the first set of images in December.

The first week of the journey will see the spacecraft deploy its high-gain antenna and magnetometer boom and perform the first of the two-part deployment process of its electric field antennas.

The instrument testing will begin in early September and last for around four weeks, following which the Parker craft will start its science operations.

Associate administrator of NASA's Science Mission Directorate Thomas Zurbuchen said that this mission marks mankind's first visit to a star and will help us better understand our universe.

Over the next two months, the craft will journey towards Venus, making its first Venus gravity assist. In its seven-year mission, the spacecraft will make six Venus flybys and 24 total passes by the Sun.

With each flyby, it will steadily orbit closer to the Sun until making its closest approach at 6.1 million kms away (the earth's distance from the Sun is around 150 million kms).

At this stage, the spacecraft is expected to move at about 692,000 kms per hour, which will be a record for the fastest-moving object made by human beings.

Project manager at Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory (APL) Andy Driesman said that this launch was the culmination of six decades of scientific study and millions of hours of effort.

Driesman confirmed that, as of 05:33 am ET, the spacecraft was operating normally without any problems, and is on its way to begin a seven-year mission for science.

The Sun's blazing atmosphere, called the corona, is the area of focus in this study as it could help decode the many mysteries of the star.

The spacecraft's mission is part of NASA's 'Living with a Star' programme, which aims at exploring the aspects of the Sun-Earth system.

The craft is named after Eugene Parker, a physicist who theorised the existence of solar wind in 1958, for the first time.