NASA’s Orion spacecraft successfully enters Moon’s orbit

Bloomberg
Nov 26, 2022 / 06:29 AM IST

The mission is intended to show the Orion capsule is functional and safe for humans

(Image: NASA via AP)

NASA’s Orion capsule, a new spacecraft designed to carry future astronauts to deep space, successfully entered orbit around the moon on Friday.

The uncrewed spacecraft ignited its main engine at 4:52pm Eastern time for one minute and 28 seconds, allowing it to enter what NASA terms a distant retrograde orbit, completing one of the primary goals of the agency’s Artemis I mission.

The mission is intended to show the Orion capsule is functional and safe for humans. The vehicle will now remain in an elongated lunar orbit for the next week, allowing NASA to test how the craft’s hardware holds up in the radiation-filled environment of deep space.

NASA’s Artemis program comprises several missions with the goal of returning people to the moon within the coming decade — the first time since 1972. It also plans to send the first woman and the first person of color to the lunar surface.

Artemis I launched from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida during the early morning hours of Nov. 16, when NASA’s new Space Launch System rocket lofted Orion into orbit. The powerful takeoff caused some damage to the launchpad, but the new rocket performed without a hitch, NASA officials said.

“I will simply say that the results were eye-watering,” Mike Sarafin, NASA’s Artemis mission manager, said during a press conference prior to Orion’s reaching lunar orbit. He added that the rocket “exceeded expectations.”