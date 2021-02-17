MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Webinar :Join the Tech Talk Roundtable with Adobe on Feb 19, 11:30am and learn how digitisation can boost your business’ growth. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsScience

NASA's Mars rover all set to land on Red Planet: Date, timing, how to watch and everything you need to know

The Mars rover targets to touch down in Jezero Crater -- the most challenging Martian terrain ever targeted for a landing

Moneycontrol News
February 17, 2021 / 12:18 PM IST
The aeroshell containing NASA’s Perseverance rover guides itself towards the Martian surface as it descends through the atmosphere in this illustration. (Image: NASA)

The aeroshell containing NASA’s Perseverance rover guides itself towards the Martian surface as it descends through the atmosphere in this illustration. (Image: NASA)

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has announced that its Mars 2020 Perseverance mission will attempt to land on the Red Planet on February 18.

Engineers at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Southern California, where the mission is managed, have confirmed that the spacecraft is healthy and on target to touch down in Jezero Crater at around 3.55 pm EST, which means at 2.25 am on February 19 in India, said the US space agency.

What is Mars 2020 Perseverance mission?

Perseverance is NASA’s most ambitious Mars rover mission yet, focused scientifically on finding out whether there was ever any life on Mars in the past, said Thomas Zurbuchen, associate administrator for the Science Mission Directorate at NASA Headquarters in Washington.

The rover will characterize the planet’s geology and past climate, pave the way for human exploration of the Red Planet, and will be the first mission to collect and cache Martian rock and sediment for later return to Earth.

Close

Related stories

Where the Mars rover will attempt to land?

The Mars rover targets to touch down in Jezero Crater -- the most challenging Martian terrain ever targeted for a landing, according to Zurbuchen.

Jezero is a basin where scientists believe an ancient river flowed into a lake and deposited sediments in a fan shape known as a delta. Scientists think the environment here was likely to have preserved signs of any life that gained a foothold billions of years ago – but Jezero also has steep cliffs, sand dunes, and boulder fields.

How to watch the event live?

People, who want to watch Perseverance’s entry, descent, and landing (EDL) – the riskiest portion of the rover’s mission that some engineers call the “seven minutes of terror” – can see this live on NASA TV. You may also click here nasa.gov/nasalive.

The commentary will start at 2.15 pm EST on February 18 (12.45 am IST, February 19).

Engineers expect to receive notice of key milestones for landing at the estimated times below.

> Cruise stage separation at about 3.38 pm EST

> Atmospheric entry at 3.48 pm EST

> Peak heating at 3.49 pm EST

> Parachute deployment at around 3.52 pm EST

> Heat shield separation about 20 seconds after the parachute deployment

> Back shell separation at 3.54 pm EST

> Touchdown at around 3.55 pm EST

It is to be noted here that because of the distance, the signals have to travel from Mars to Earth, These events actually take place on Mars 11 minutes, 22 seconds earlier than what is noted here.

Once on the surface, one of Perseverance’s first activities will be to take pictures of its new home and transmit them back to Earth, said NASA.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Current Affairs #science
first published: Feb 17, 2021 11:59 am

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | Another lockdown in Mumbai likely if people continue to flout rules, says Mayor; South Africa asks Serum Institute to take back 1 million vaccines

Coronavirus Essential | Another lockdown in Mumbai likely if people continue to flout rules, says Mayor; South Africa asks Serum Institute to take back 1 million vaccines

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.