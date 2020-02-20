App
you are here: HomeNewsScience
Last Updated : Feb 20, 2020 01:26 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

NASA's Juno mission findings reveal water in Jupiter's atmosphere

Prior to Juno, NASA’s Galileo probe, in 1995, had suggested that Jupiter may be extremely dry compared to the Sun.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Image: NASA
Image: NASA

NASA’s Juno probe has provided its first results on the amount of water in Jupiter’s atmosphere. The latest results estimate that at the equator, water makes up of about 0.25 percent of the molecules in Jupiter’s atmosphere— almost three times that of the Sun.

According to a journal published in Nature Astronomy, this is the first such finding on the gas giant’s abundance of water. Prior to Juno, NASA’s Galileo probe, in 1995, had suggested that Jupiter may be extremely dry compared to the Sun. The new findings in the Juno mission reveal that Jupiter may have been the first planet to form in our Solar System, and it consists of gas and dust that wasn't incorporated into the Sun.

Juno’s Microwave Radiometer (MWR) observed Jupiter using six antennas that measured the atmospheric temperature at multiple depths simultaneously. The MWR uses the same method used by microwave ovens and measured temperatures are used to constrain the amount of water and ammonia in the deep atmosphere, as both molecules absorb microwave radiation.

Close

The Juno science team used data collected from Juno’s first eight science flyby’s to generate the findings, according to the NASA report. "We found the water in the equator to be greater than what the Galileo probe measured," said Cheng Li, a Juno scientist at the University of California, Berkeley. "Because the equatorial region is very unique at Jupiter, we need to compare these results with how much water is in other regions”, he further added.

Juno’s 24th flyby of Jupiter occurred on February 17, whereas the next is set to take place on April 10, 2020.

First Published on Feb 20, 2020 01:26 pm

tags #NASA

