NASA's Curiosity rover to go on a 'summer road trip' to Mars in search of life

NASA's Curiosity Mars Rover will begin a summer road trip of 1.6 miles, at the end of which it will be able to scale the 3-mile-tall Martian mountain: a region its been navigating since 2014 looking for any signs of thriving ancient microbial life.

Found on the floor of Gale Crater, Mount Sharp is made of sedimentary layers that built up over time. This helps in understanding the origin story of Mars to become Earth-like – with lakes, streams, and a thicker atmosphere – to the nearly-airless, freezing desert it is today.

The exploration will include visits to parts of the mountain that contain gypsum and Epsom salts which usually form around water as it evaporates, known as "sulfate-bearing units", which hold clues about the evolution of climate and the possibility of life on the planet, dating back nearly 3 billion years, as per NASA's report.

A portion of this trip will be completed using Curiosity's automated driving abilities, which will help it find the best routes for the journey without any external intervention. This is usually done when rover planners do not have access to Curiosity's terrain imagery.

"Curiosity can't drive entirely without humans in the loop," said Matt Gildner, lead rover driver at JPL. This will be crucial since part of Curiosity's mission will be to navigate between sulfates and a vast patch of sand without getting stuck. "But it does have the ability to make simple decisions along the way to avoid large rocks or risky terrain. It stops if it doesn't have enough information to complete a drive on its own."

Currently based out of home and not the NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Southern California, rover planners are expecting Curiosity to reach the new terrain by early fall. They may interrupt the journey to drill or explore the site if any new revelations come along.

“Curiosity was designed to go beyond Opportunity’s search for the history of water. We’re uncovering an ancient world that offered life a foothold for longer than we realized,” said Abigail Fraeman of JPL, who has served as deputy project scientist for both missions.