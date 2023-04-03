 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
NASA's Artemis II crew includes first woman and first black astronauts assigned on lunar mission

Moneycontrol News
Apr 03, 2023 / 10:52 PM IST

The crew includes four members -- three men and one woman -- and was described as "humanity's crew" by NASA Administrator Bill Nelson in a statement.

From left, astronauts Victor Glover, Jeremy Hansen, Christina Koch, and Reid Wiseman (Image: NASA, CSA via AP)

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) on April 3 named the crew members of Artemis II mission, which includes the first-ever woman and first-ever black astronauts assigned on a lunar mission.

This will be the US space agency's first crewed voyage around the moon's surface in over 50 years.

The four astronauts will be the first to fly NASA's Orion capsule, launching atop a Space Launch System rocket from Kennedy Space Center no earlier than late 2024. They will not land or even go into lunar orbit, but rather fly around the moon and head straight back to Earth, a prelude to a lunar landing by two others a year later.