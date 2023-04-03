NASA's Artemis II crew includes first woman and first black astronauts assigned on lunar mission

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) on April 3 named the crew members of Artemis II mission, which includes the first-ever woman and first-ever black astronauts assigned on a lunar mission.

This will be the US space agency's first crewed voyage around the moon's surface in over 50 years.

The crew includes four members -- three men and one woman -- and was described as "humanity's crew" by NASA Administrator Bill Nelson in a statement.

The four astronauts will be the first to fly NASA's Orion capsule, launching atop a Space Launch System rocket from Kennedy Space Center no earlier than late 2024. They will not land or even go into lunar orbit, but rather fly around the moon and head straight back to Earth, a prelude to a lunar landing by two others a year later.

The mission's commander, Reid Wiseman, will be joined by Victor Glover, an African American naval aviator; Christina Koch, who holds the world record for the longest spaceflight by a woman; and Canada's Jeremy Hansen. All are space veterans except Hansen. Also Read | To the moon and back: NASA's Artemis-I launches on third attempt Related stories IIT Kanpur licenses revolutionary gene therapy to Reliance Life Sciences

New treatment could help fix heart’s faulty valve

Celestis to send hair samples from ex-US presidents into space “This is a big day. We have a lot to celebrate and it’s so much more than the four names that have been announced," said Glover. This is the first moon crew to include a woman and someone not from the U.S. — and the first crew in NASA's new moon program named Artemis. Late last year, an empty Orion capsule flew to the moon and back in a long-awaited dress rehearsal. During Apollo, NASA sent 24 astronauts to the moon from 1968 through 1972. Twelve of them landed. All were military-trained test pilots except for Apollo 17's Harrison Schmitt, a geologist who closed out that moonlanding era alongside the late Gene Cernan. Provided this next 10-day moonshot goes well, NASA aims to land two astronauts on the moon by 2025 or so. NASA picked from 41 active astronauts for its first Artemis crew. Canada had four candidates. With AP inputs

Moneycontrol News