App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsScience
Mar 08, 2018 02:20 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

NASA will take your name to the Sun; follow these steps to get the hottest ticket this summer

NASA said that “understanding the Sun has always been a top priority for space scientists.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

You cannot fly to the Sun but your name can travel through its atmosphere. NASA has invited people from around the world to submit their names to be placed on a microchip aboard its historic Parker Solar Probe mission launching in summer 2018.

In 2017, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) announced its plans to launch the world’s first mission to the Sun. It will plunge through the Sun’s atmosphere, facing brutal heat and radiation conditions, and your name will go along for the ride.

Submissions will be accepted online until April 27, 2018. Here is how you can get the hottest ticket this summer without standing in line:

Go to ‘http://go.nasa.gov/HotTicket’

related news

An online form will appear.

Fill your first name, last name and email id and click ‘Submit’.

It’s done. Your name will be included in a memory card that will fly aboard Parker Solar Probe spacecraft.

NASA said that “understanding the Sun has always been a top priority for space scientists. Studying how the Sun affects space and the space environment of planets is the field known as heliophysics. The field is not only vital to understanding Earth’s most important and life-sustaining star, it supports exploration in the solar system and beyond.”

The US space agency also claimed that the mission will travel closer to the surface of Sun than any spacecraft before it and ultimately providing humanity with the first-ever close-up view of a star. Thomas Zurbuchen, the associate administrator for the Science Mission Directorate at NASA Headquarters in Washington said, “This probe will journey to a region humanity has never explored before” and added that “this mission will answer questions scientists have sought to uncover for more than six decades.”

tags #Current Affairs #science #world

most popular

EXCLUSIVE | Here's a list of loans issued by banks to Mehul Choksi's Gitanjali Gems

EXCLUSIVE | Here's a list of loans issued by banks to Mehul Choksi's Gitanjali Gems

CBI acting at Centre's behest to malign my father's image, says Karti Chidambaram

CBI acting at Centre's behest to malign my father's image, says Karti Chidambaram

Mehul Choksi, Nirav Modi diverted funds to overseas firms: ED

Mehul Choksi, Nirav Modi diverted funds to overseas firms: ED

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC