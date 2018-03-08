NASA will take your name to the Sun; follow these steps to get the hottest ticket this summer

You cannot fly to the Sun but your name can travel through its atmosphere. NASA has invited people from around the world to submit their names to be placed on a microchip aboard its historic Parker Solar Probe mission launching in summer 2018.

In 2017, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) announced its plans to launch the world’s first mission to the Sun. It will plunge through the Sun’s atmosphere, facing brutal heat and radiation conditions, and your name will go along for the ride.

Submissions will be accepted online until April 27, 2018. Here is how you can get the hottest ticket this summer without standing in line:

Go to ‘http://go.nasa.gov/HotTicket’

An online form will appear.

Fill your first name, last name and email id and click ‘Submit’.

It’s done. Your name will be included in a memory card that will fly aboard Parker Solar Probe spacecraft.

NASA said that “understanding the Sun has always been a top priority for space scientists. Studying how the Sun affects space and the space environment of planets is the field known as heliophysics. The field is not only vital to understanding Earth’s most important and life-sustaining star, it supports exploration in the solar system and beyond.”

The US space agency also claimed that the mission will travel closer to the surface of Sun than any spacecraft before it and ultimately providing humanity with the first-ever close-up view of a star. Thomas Zurbuchen, the associate administrator for the Science Mission Directorate at NASA Headquarters in Washington said, “This probe will journey to a region humanity has never explored before” and added that “this mission will answer questions scientists have sought to uncover for more than six decades.”