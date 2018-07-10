App
Last Updated : Jul 10, 2018 09:59 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

NASA to power down Kepler space telescope to save fuel for data transmission

After almost nine years of its mission, the space telescope is now functioning on extremely low fuel.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

NASA's biggest alien planet-searching space probe, Kepler will be powered down to hibernation mode, to retrieve and download as much data as possible.

The large antenna must be pointed back to Earth, for the space telescope to be able to transmit data during its allotted time, scheduled for early August.

During the operation, the spacecraft will remain stable as it will be parked in a no-fuel-use safe mode until then.

After the data is retrieved, NASA plans to power up the telescope to continue observing deep space with whatever fuel is left.

According to a report by Express, the space telescope will get the command from the team on August 2.

After receiving the command, the team will awaken the space telescope from its no-fuel-use state and will manoeuvre the spacecraft to the correct orientation, the report suggests.

NASA expects Kepler to completely run out of fuel in the coming months. It is placed at a distance of around 100 million miles away from Earth.
First Published on Jul 10, 2018 09:57 pm

