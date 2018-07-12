NASA may have discovered, accidentally destroyed organics on Mars in 1976

NASA may have first discovered organics on Mars back in 1976 and may have accidentally destroyed them, according to a report by New Scientist.

The US space agency had in June announced that the Curiosity rover had found organic molecules in rocks on Mars. The discovery could indicate that there was life on the Red Planet.

NASA's twin Viking landers had conducted the first experiments searching for organic matter on the Red Planet in 1976.

Before the Viking mission, scientists had suspected for decades that organics exist on Mars as small, carbon-rich meteorites frequently pelt the Red Planet.

“But researchers were stunned in 1976, when NASA sent two Viking landers to Mars to search for organics for the first time and found absolutely none,” according to the report.

However, in 2008, NASA’s Phoenix lander found perchlorate, a type of salt used for making fireworks, on Mars.

The Curiosity rover also discovered a wide range of organic molecules on the planet, including chlorobenzene. Chlorobenzene is created when carbon molecules burn with perchlorate.

Based on this evidence, scientists revisited the data from the Viking lander to check if they had overlooked something, when they found chlorobenzene in the data.

“The discovery of perchlorate reignited scientists’ convictions that the Viking landers could have found organics on Mars,” the report states.

“This molecule is created when carbon molecules burn with perchlorate, so scientists suspect that it could have been created when the soil samples were burnt during Viking exploration,” the report adds.

However, scientists are still divided over calling this as sufficient proof.