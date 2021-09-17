MARKET NEWS

Moon conjunction with Saturn on September 17, Jupiter on September 18

The conjunction of Moon and Saturn will begin at 02.33 GMT on September 17; once the Moon moves to the south of Saturn by three degrees 45 inches, the two will be in the constellation Capricornus. When this happens, the ringed planet will appear as a dot beside the Moon with naked eyes.

Moneycontrol News
September 17, 2021 / 06:32 PM IST
representative image

Our planet’s only natural satellite will be in conjunction with two other planets this week. The Moon will be in conjunction with Saturn on September 17 and Jupiter on September 18. This means the celestial bodies will come in proximity to each other in such a way that they have the same right ascension in the sky.

Four planetary conjunctions occurred with the Moon this month, including ones with Mercury and Venus, according to Star Walk 2 – a stargazing app.

The astronomical event will occur months after the Great Conjunction of Saturn and Jupiter – which was visible from the Earth with the naked eye.

Once again, Saturn will be visible to earthlings on September 17 as the Moon will align with Saturn’s orbit. The conjunction of Moon and Saturn will begin at 02.33 GMT on September 17; once the Moon moves to the south of Saturn by three degrees 45 inches, the two will be in the constellation Capricornus. When this happens, the ringed planet will appear as a dot beside the Moon with naked eyes.

As for the Jupiter-Moon conjunction on September 18, At 06:54 GMT, the nearly Full Moon will meet with Jupiter in the night sky. The largest planet in our solar system will be visible beside the Moon from Earth almost throughout the night.
Moneycontrol News
first published: Sep 17, 2021 06:32 pm

