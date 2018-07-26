Mars and Earth will be closest to each other in 15 years, next week

Astronomy enthusiasts will get a chance to view Mars in the skies as the red planet will be making its closest approach to earth next week, the first time in 15 years.

According to a report by ABC News, the last time Mars and Earth were this close was back in 2003, and before that, it was nearly 60,000 years ago. On the coming Tuesday, both will be barely at a distance of 57.6 million kms from each other and, on Friday, Earth will lie exactly in between Mars and the Sun.

When this happens on Friday, certain parts of the world will experience a total lunar eclipse.

Such a phenomenon is expected to occur again in 2287. Meanwhile, in 2020 the planets will be at a distance of 62 million kms, which seems to be the next close approach.

As Tuesday nears, Mars will appear bigger and will shine even brighter than usual. An admirable sighting, likely to take place in early August, is eagerly anticipated by astronomers.

Presently, it is very difficult to view Mars from a telescope because the planet is totally covered by a gigantic dust storm. Due to this, NASA is not in a position to recharge the Opportunity rover. Flight controllers are of the opinion that the 14-year-old Opportunity will not show any results until the storm subsides.

Astronomer at Widener University, Harry Augensen, said that the good news about all the Martian dust is that it reflects sunlight which makes for an even brighter red planet.

Mars-viewing events will be hosted next week across the US by the observatories. A live online view of Mars will be broadcast by the Los Angeles Griffith Observatory on early Tuesday.