Japanese researchers may have found cure for baldness, hair loss

Representative image

A team of researchers in Japan seems to have found the cure to baldness with the help stem cells.

The researchers used stem cells to create hair follicles that may regrow hair after it falls out.

Detailing their progress with stem cells on mammals, the RIKEN Center for Biosystems Dynamics Research scientists have published a paper in Nature Scientific Reports (via Futurism).

Taking the fur and whisker cells from mice, the researchers used 220 combinations and cultured them together in lab with other ingredients. During the research, they found out that one type of collagen paired with five factors (NFFSE medium) would lead to the highest rate of stem cell amplification in the shortest period of time, reported BGR.

The RIKEN's research team was of the view that for successful hair-regeneration treatment that could cure baldness, it must produce the hair that recycles, i.e. naturally.

In the process of their research, the RIKEN team combined bioengineered hair follicle stem cells with the NFFSE medium, as well as with the medium missing one of the ingredients. They observed the regenerated hair for three weeks and found out that NFFSE medium allowed the hair follicles to go through at least three cycles of normal hair production.

However, the other medium was not that efficient and researchers found out that only 79 percent of the follicles produced only one hair cycle.

"We found almost 80 percent of follicles reached three hair cycles when Itgβ5 was also bioengineered into the hair follicle germ. In contrast, only 13 percent reached three cycles when it was not present," author Makoto Takeo said in a statement.

"Our culture system establishes a method for cyclical regeneration of hair follicles from hair follicle stem cells and will help make hair follicle regeneration therapy a reality in the near future,” the lead author of the study Takashi Tsuji said.

Till now, the Japanese researchers have been able to demonstrate stem cell therapy in preclinical lab tests, while their research has to pass clinical trials before the new baldness cure becomes commercially available.

Meanwhile, the team is looking for collaborators for development of clinical applications for the new hair growth technology.