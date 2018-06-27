ISS deploys spacecraft with a giant harpoon to collect space junk

In an attempt to clear the Earth’s orbit of the space junk or the debris created by old satellites and defunct spacecraft, the International Space Station (ISS) has launched a new spacecraft into orbit last week.

As per a report by UK Space Agency, the RemoveDEBRIS mission led by the University of Surrey is one of world’s first attempts to address the space junk orbiting the Earth. RemoveDEBRIS was launched on a SpaceX Dragon spacecraft and delivered to the ISS in April this year.

The mission will endeavour to capture simulated debris by using a net and a harpoon. It will also test the advanced camera and radar functions. On completing the experiments, it will open a drag sail which will bring it and the debris out of orbit and eventually burn on entering the Earth’s atmosphere.



Often asked if @Space_Station is hit by space debris. Yes – this chip is in a Cupola window https://t.co/iH87Dt80yV pic.twitter.com/7ZvVs4myM0

— Tim Peake (@astro_timpeake) May 12, 2016

The debris building up in our planet’s orbit is posing a huge risk to satellites and the ISS. Two years ago, European Space Agency astronaut, Tim Peake had tweeted about a 7 mm chip in the Cupola observatory's window.

The Director of the Surrey Space Station and Principal Investigator for the mission, Professor Guglielmo Aglietti was reported as saying, “After almost 5 years of development, it is exciting to finally be in a position where we can test these extremely exciting technologies in the field. If successful, the technologies found in RemoveDEBRIS could be included in other missions in the very near future.”

ISS and Surrey Space Centre expect to start clearing space junk by March 2019.