ISRO to launch space theme-based merchandise, to partner with agencies

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has made an announcement of an opportunity for the industry intended to develop space theme-based merchandise, which can play a “game-changing role in creating awareness and kindling interest” of the public in the domain of space science and technology.

According to the space agency, of late, many agencies interested in creating customised articles had approached it for the themes.

Considering this, ISRO has proposed to identify and authorise the parties on a “non-exclusive basis”, with a registration fee for sharing the themes, general arrangement drawings, images or any other design for enabling the parties to use appropriately without causing any damage to the pride of the department.

ISRO further mentioned that specific samples of its identifiers will be catalogued and made available on its website, under the Capacity Building Programme Office (CBPO), and updated from time to time. Parties or agencies interested in creating such merchandise can make use of these resources by registering with the space agency, it said.

Interested agencies need to submit a proposal to CBPO, outlining their profile and proposed product details, describing the intended use of ISRO identifiers on the product. The proposals will go through an evaluation process and the agencies will then be shortlisted for entering into an agreement for sharing the themes.

Asking the agencies that intend to design and development of such merchandise to ensure that the agency's rich legacy is not blemished in any way, it has laid down certain terms and conditions, which are as follows:

> Efforts shall be taken to ensure the accuracy of the ISRO identifier and imagery on the product.

> There shall be no use of unsavoury/obscene content/language.

> The party shall avoid using the ISRO identifier and imagery on products such as doormats, slippers, or any such items, which affects the reputation of the organisation.

> Extra care shall be taken to ensure accuracy and ISRO intellect wherever 3D models and 2D drawings are being used to make scaled models, LEGO sets and jigsaw puzzles.

> ISRO reserves the right to conduct timely audits of the manufacturer’s products and even terminate the license agreement, over violation of the guidelines.